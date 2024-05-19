General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.02. The company had a trading volume of 894,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.74 and its 200-day moving average is $267.49. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $299.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

