NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

MDY stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.69. The company had a trading volume of 748,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,049. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $539.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.20.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

