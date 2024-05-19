NorthRock Partners LLC Has $833,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,767,000 after purchasing an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,430,000 after purchasing an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.78.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.02. 1,612,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

