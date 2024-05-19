NorthRock Partners LLC Has $962,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after buying an additional 714,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after buying an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,906,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,988,000 after buying an additional 382,272 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $242.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $243.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.71.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

