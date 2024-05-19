First National Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First National Advisers LLC cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after buying an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,787,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,696,859. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

