Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2,479.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after purchasing an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $26.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,708.35. 198,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,104. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,573.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3,467.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price objective (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

