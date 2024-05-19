Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $770.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $760.66 and a 200 day moving average of $685.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $731.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

