Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6,227.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after acquiring an additional 797,748 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000.

NYSEARCA:JSCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,135. The firm has a market cap of $421.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

