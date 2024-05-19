Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,232 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 712,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $113.17. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

