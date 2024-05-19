NorthRock Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8,388.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 376,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 371,701 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,012,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after acquiring an additional 349,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after acquiring an additional 342,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PACCAR by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 1,727,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

