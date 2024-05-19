Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 454.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.39 and a 200-day moving average of $297.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.75 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

