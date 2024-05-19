NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 56,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,138,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,790 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 69,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 14,670,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,686,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

