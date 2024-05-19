Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $6.94 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,320 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

