SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 584,335 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,896,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,606,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,980,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

