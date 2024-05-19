Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.01 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,914 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,932,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,264,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 271,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

