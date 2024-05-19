Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 701 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

