VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,085,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,743. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $127.95 and a twelve month high of $239.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

