McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 245.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,458 shares of company stock worth $2,386,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

