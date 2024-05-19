Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.12. The company had a trading volume of 931,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.87 and a twelve month high of $442.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $14,649,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

