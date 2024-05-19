Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 21,040 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $81.64. 10,219,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,520,112. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

