Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 906,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $141.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

