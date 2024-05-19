Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

BAC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 25,537,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,934,906. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $307.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.