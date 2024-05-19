Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 214,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,504. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.