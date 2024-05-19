Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 241 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.4 %

CP traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $82.06. 1,566,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,081. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

See Also

