Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,976,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,616,000 after purchasing an additional 129,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

