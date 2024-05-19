Hamel Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.47. 1,974,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,315. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

