Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.35. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of C$12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

