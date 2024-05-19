PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.46

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.84. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 12,340 shares changing hands.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

