Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.90

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.90 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 53.60 ($0.67). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 52.30 ($0.66), with a volume of 640,488 shares trading hands.

Watkin Jones Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.43. The company has a market cap of £134.23 million, a PE ratio of -402.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54), for a total value of £18,985.79 ($23,845.50). 9.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

