Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,110 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,990,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.10. 237,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

