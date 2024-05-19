BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.20. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 56,059 shares.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
