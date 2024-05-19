BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.20. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 56,059 shares.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

