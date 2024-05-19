Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 1,382 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 113,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 194.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,274,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $488.57. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

