Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $280.74

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.74 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 291 ($3.65). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.62), with a volume of 149,547 shares traded.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of £420.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.09.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

In other news, insider Howard Williams acquired 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £382.23 ($480.07). 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

