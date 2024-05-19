Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.88

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and traded as high as $13.20. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 127,728 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0993 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 36,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 121,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

