SingularityNET Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001379 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $921.21 million and approximately $61.02 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,250,452.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.96001003 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $69,941,325.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

