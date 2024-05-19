Bitcoin (BTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.52 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,316.15 billion and $16.52 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $66,808.21 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.45 or 0.00735527 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00069676 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00098453 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,700,453 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
