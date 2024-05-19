NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Assurant by 1,035.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE AIZ traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $175.60. 372,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,127. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Assurant

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.