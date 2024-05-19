NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 785 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.82. 720,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

