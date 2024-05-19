Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. The company had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $254.65 and a one year high of $352.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

