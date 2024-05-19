U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mufg Bank LTD. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after buying an additional 4,813,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $154,517,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,360,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

