NorthRock Partners LLC Has $856,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KLA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after buying an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,431,000 after buying an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,496,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.15.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock worth $17,260,138. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $747.68. 585,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $693.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.12. KLA Co. has a one year low of $404.80 and a one year high of $763.93. The company has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

