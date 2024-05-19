NorthRock Partners LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. 88,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.87. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $673.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

