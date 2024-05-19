NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 300 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,754.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 224,901 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,576 shares of company stock worth $99,336,130 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $345.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,674. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $314.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.02. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.23 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 960.94, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

