Lee Financial Co Purchases 100 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lee Financial Co grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,904,000 after purchasing an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $718,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

NVO stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

