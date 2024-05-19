Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $33,000 Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.07% of iCAD worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 18,689 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iCAD by 8.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Price Performance

ICAD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 212,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.36. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

iCAD Profile

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

