2,500 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4,749.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,329,000 after buying an additional 1,092,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $35,374,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 709,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673,906 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.58. 1,187,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

