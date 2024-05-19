Lee Financial Co Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Target were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.13. 4,005,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

