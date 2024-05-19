Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 854.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,238. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

