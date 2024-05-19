Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 142,216 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,216 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 257,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 2,473,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

