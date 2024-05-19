DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Position Boosted by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.35% of DermTech worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 659,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 572.19% and a negative return on equity of 138.79%. On average, research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.63 target price on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, engages in the development and marketing of novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of melanoma in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

